SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 33.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 45.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.