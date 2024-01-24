SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.