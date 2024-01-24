Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 62,045 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 39,222 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

