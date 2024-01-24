Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GSK Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 3,597 call options.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

