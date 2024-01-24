Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. Summit Materials has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 162.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.