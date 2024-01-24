T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

