Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $200.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as high as $165.54 and last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 68871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.10.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $299,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,649,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

