Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

