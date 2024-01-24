Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.27 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

