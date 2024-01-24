Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

