Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

