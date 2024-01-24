The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.03. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.