The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Increased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.8% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 214.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

CLX stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.