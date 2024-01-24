The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.