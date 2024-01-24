Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

