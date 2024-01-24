Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.