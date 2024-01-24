Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

CF opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

