Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $467,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.3 %

LVS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.