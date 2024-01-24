Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $497,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $62,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

