Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $539,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $642.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $647.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.57. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.