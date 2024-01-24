Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,456.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,412.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,441.89. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

