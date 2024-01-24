Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Raymond James by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

