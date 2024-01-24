Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 396 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $179.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

