Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

