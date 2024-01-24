Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.