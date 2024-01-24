TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $567.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

