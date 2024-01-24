Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,691,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $479.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

