Union Pacific (UNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $221.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

