United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.850–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 43.10%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

