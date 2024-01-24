United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $41.02. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 7,926,211 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

