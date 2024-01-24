Vale Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 131,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 68,576 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

