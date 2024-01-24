Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,104,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

