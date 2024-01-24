Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.