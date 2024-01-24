Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BLV opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
