Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.