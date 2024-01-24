Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,355,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

