Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Cut by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

