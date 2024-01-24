Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ventas worth $32,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 421.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,772.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.