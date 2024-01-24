VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

