Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

