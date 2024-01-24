Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

