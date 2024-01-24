VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $12.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. VTEX traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 122266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VTEX by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,245,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

