WealthSpring Partners LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 132,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

