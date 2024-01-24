Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

