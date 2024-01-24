Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

