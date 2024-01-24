Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.77, but opened at $57.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 2,777,333 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

