Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.