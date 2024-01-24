Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yangarra Resources traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 12250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YGR. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.5089286 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

