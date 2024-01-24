Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.