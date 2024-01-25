1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.76 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 341,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

