12,100 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

